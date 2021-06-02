AMPY Stock: More Upside for Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)?

In the last trading session, 1,045,612 Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.2. With the company’s per share price at $3.92 changed hands at $0.23 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $148.87 Million. AMPY’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.87% off its 52-week high of $4.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.62, which suggests the last value was 84.18% up since then. When we look at Amplify Energy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 369.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 707.92 Million.

Analysts gave the Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AMPY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Amplify Energy Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) trade information

Instantly AMPY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.10- on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 4.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.99%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) is 0.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.2 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.4, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMPY’s forecast low is $4.4 with $4.4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +12.24% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Amplify Energy Corp. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +259.63% over the past 6 months, a -53.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Amplify Energy Corp. will rise +112.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 136.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $60.28 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Amplify Energy Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $61.15 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $35.17 Million and $52.74 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 71.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Amplify Energy Corp. earnings to decrease by -927.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.93% of Amplify Energy Corp. shares while 33.2% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.51%. There are 94 institutions holding the Amplify Energy Corp. stock share, with Lasry, Marc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.74% of the shares, roughly 2.56 Million AMPY shares worth $7.12 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.12% or 1.94 Million shares worth $5.4 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 456959 shares estimated at $598.62 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.2% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.9% of the shares, roughly 342.91 Thousand shares worth around $449.21 Thousand.