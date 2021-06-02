AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2,625,515 AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.68. With the company’s per share price at $7.07 changed hands at $0.21 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $790.15 Million. POWW’s last price was a discount, traded about -40.74% off its 52-week high of $9.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.96, which suggests the last value was 72.28% up since then. When we look at AMMO, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.57 Million.

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) trade information

Instantly POWW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.22- on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 2.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.14%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.57 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.61 days.

AMMO, Inc. (POWW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -55.9%. The 2021 estimates are for AMMO, Inc. earnings to increase by 8.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.79% of AMMO, Inc. shares while 28.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.69%. There are 86 institutions holding the AMMO, Inc. stock share, with Hood River Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.69% of the shares, roughly 5.41 Million POWW shares worth $32.02 Million.

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.58% or 3.33 Million shares worth $19.72 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 1834431 shares estimated at $10.86 Million under it, the former controlled 3.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.53% of the shares, roughly 269.22 Thousand shares worth around $1.59 Million.