Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1,299,885 Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.52 changing hands around $0.23 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $107.16 Million. KERN’s current price is a discount, trading about -154.2% off its 52-week high of $11.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.17, which suggests the last value was 51.99% up since then. When we look at Akerna Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 Million.

Analysts gave the Akerna Corp. (KERN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended KERN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Akerna Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) trade information

Instantly KERN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.64- on Wednesday, Jun 02 added 1.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.41%, with the 5-day performance at 0.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) is 0.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.73 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 132.3% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KERN’s forecast low is $10.5 with $10.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +132.3% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 132.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Akerna Corp. earnings to increase by 19.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.37% of Akerna Corp. shares while 24.1% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.29%. There are 86 institutions holding the Akerna Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.39% of the shares, roughly 1.16 Million KERN shares worth $5.75 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.24% or 700.38 Thousand shares worth $3.46 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF. With 450365 shares estimated at $2.22 Million under it, the former controlled 2.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF held about 0.98% of the shares, roughly 212.73 Thousand shares worth around $1.05 Million.