Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $240 per Share

In the latest trading session, 7,631,167 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $149.45 changing hands around $5.14 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $92.58 Billion. ABNB’s current price is a discount, trading about -47.17% off its 52-week high of $219.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $121.5, which suggests the last value was 18.7% up since then. When we look at Airbnb, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.83 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Analysts gave the Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 18 recommended ABNB as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Airbnb, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.49.
Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $171.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.47% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ABNB’s forecast low is $119 with $240 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +60.59% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -20.37% for it to hit the projected low.
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Airbnb, Inc. earnings to increase by 87.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.42% of Airbnb, Inc. shares while 42.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.31%. There are 728 institutions holding the Airbnb, Inc. stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.02% of the shares, roughly 5.83 Million ABNB shares worth $1.1 Billion.
Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.9% or 3.67 Million shares worth $689.94 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. With 5060452 shares estimated at $951.06 Million under it, the former controlled 2.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held about 0.84% of the shares, roughly 1.62 Million shares worth around $305.23 Million.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take OffInvesting in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored