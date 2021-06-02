Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2,174,021 Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.72. With the company’s per share price at $8.37 changed hands at -$0.5 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $995.64 Million. AFMD’s last price was a discount, traded about -40.26% off its 52-week high of $11.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.9, which suggests the last value was 65.35% up since then. When we look at Affimed N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.54 Million.

Analysts gave the Affimed N.V. (AFMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AFMD as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Affimed N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) trade information

Although AFMD has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $9.23- on Friday, May 28 added 9.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.44%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) is -0.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.66 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.6 days.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Affimed N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +58.22% over the past 6 months, a 42.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Affimed N.V. will rise +7.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 31.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.5 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Affimed N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021 will be $10.69 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.36 Million and $3.47 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 49.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 208.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4%. The 2021 estimates are for Affimed N.V. earnings to increase by 1.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.79% of Affimed N.V. shares while 73.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.78%. There are 179 institutions holding the Affimed N.V. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.16% of the shares, roughly 7.03 Million AFMD shares worth $55.6 Million.

Consonance Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.12% or 6.01 Million shares worth $47.53 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd. With 2729256 shares estimated at $21.59 Million under it, the former controlled 2.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd held about 1.37% of the shares, roughly 1.35 Million shares worth around $10.66 Million.