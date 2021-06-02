Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1,408,741 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.18. With the company’s per share price at $4.82 changed hands at -$0.21 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $749.5 Million. ADAP’s last price was a discount, traded about -151.45% off its 52-week high of $12.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.79, which suggests the last value was 21.37% up since then. When we look at Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 797.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 850.81 Million.

Analysts gave the Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ADAP as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) trade information

Although ADAP has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $5.07- on Thursday, May 27 added 4.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.11%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) is -0.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 113.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ADAP’s forecast low is $4 with $17 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +252.7% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -17.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.36 Million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $460Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $930Million and $1.19 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 46.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -61.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc earnings to increase by 30.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1% per year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares while 77.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.42%. There are 107 institutions holding the Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stock share, with Matrix Capital Management the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 25.07% of the shares, roughly 38.97 Million ADAP shares worth $206.95 Million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.99% or 17.08 Million shares worth $90.71 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund. With 9323900 shares estimated at $50.26 Million under it, the former controlled 6% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund held about 1.14% of the shares, roughly 1.77 Million shares worth around $9.68 Million.