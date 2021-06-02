AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 1,776,304 AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.69 changing hands around $0.32 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $479.51 Million. ACIU’s current price is a discount, trading about -94.32% off its 52-week high of $13. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.42, which suggests the last value was 33.93% up since then. When we look at AC Immune SA’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 519.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 266.32 Million.

Analysts gave the AC Immune SA (ACIU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ACIU as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. AC Immune SA’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) trade information

Instantly ACIU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.17- on Wednesday, Jun 02 added 7.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.29%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) is -0.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.2 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.6, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.34% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ACIU’s forecast low is $8.14 with $15.52 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +131.99% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 21.67% for it to hit the projected low.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.57 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that AC Immune SA’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $1.68 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.41 Million and $1.26 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.8%. The 2021 estimates are for AC Immune SA earnings to decrease by -234.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 51.38% of AC Immune SA shares while 26.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.72%. There are 71 institutions holding the AC Immune SA stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.33% of the shares, roughly 7.5 Million ACIU shares worth $57.11 Million.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.02% or 3.65 Million shares worth $27.76 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Alps ETF Tr-Alps Medical Breakthroughs ETF. With 600159 shares estimated at $4.57 Million under it, the former controlled 0.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alps ETF Tr-Alps Medical Breakthroughs ETF held about 0.19% of the shares, roughly 135.08 Thousand shares worth around $1.03 Million.