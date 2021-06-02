1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 1,014,246 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $37.25 changed hands at $0.25 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.12 Billion. ONEM’s last price was a discount, traded about -60.59% off its 52-week high of $59.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.4, which suggests the last value was 31.81% up since then. When we look at 1Life Healthcare, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 Million.

Analysts gave the 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ONEM as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. 1Life Healthcare, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) trade information

Instantly ONEM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $37.63 on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 1.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.15%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.28 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ONEM’s forecast low is $41 with $63 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +69.13% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.07% for it to hit the projected low.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 1Life Healthcare, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +10.76% over the past 6 months, a -8% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will rise +20.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -46.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $116Million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that 1Life Healthcare, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $118.53 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $78Million and $86.18 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 48.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. earnings to decrease by -74.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.14% of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. shares while 99.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.5%. There are 327 institutions holding the 1Life Healthcare, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.87% of the shares, roughly 20.44 Million ONEM shares worth $798.62 Million.

Carlyle Group Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.9% or 13.61 Million shares worth $531.98 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd. With 4029863 shares estimated at $157.49 Million under it, the former controlled 2.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd held about 1.75% of the shares, roughly 2.41 Million shares worth around $94.19 Million.