ZIM Stock: More Upside for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)?

In the latest trading session, 1,201,832 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $43.82 changing hands around -$2.58 or -0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.99 Billion. ZIM’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.1% off its 52-week high of $47.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.34, which suggests the last value was 74.12% up since then. When we look at ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.1 Million.

Analysts gave the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ZIM as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $4.19.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.9, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.66% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ZIM’s forecast low is $20 with $58 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +32.36% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -54.36% for it to hit the projected low.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. earnings to increase by 103.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 50.36% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares while 12.3% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.78%. There are 9 institutions holding the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock share, with Mivtachim The Workers Social Ins Fd Ltd. (Under Special Management) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.47% of the shares, roughly 2.84 Million ZIM shares worth $69.03 Million.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.43% or 2.8 Million shares worth $68.04 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.