Will Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 2,319,316 Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $25 changed hands at -$1 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.19 Billion. NNOX’s last price was a discount, traded about -279.24% off its 52-week high of $94.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.05, which suggests the last value was 23.8% up since then. When we look at Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.62 Million.

Analysts gave the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NNOX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

Although NNOX has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $28.08 on Friday, May 28 added 10.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.45%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) is -0.3% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.29 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51, meaning bulls need an upside of 104% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NNOX’s forecast low is $45 with $56 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +124% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 80% for it to hit the projected low.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. earnings to decrease by -141.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.62% of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares while 11.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.36%. There are 97 institutions holding the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1% of the shares, roughly 471.48 Thousand NNOX shares worth $19.54 Million.

Credit Suisse AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.95% or 452.42 Thousand shares worth $18.75 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF. With 166444 shares estimated at $5.58 Million under it, the former controlled 0.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 62.82 Thousand shares worth around $2.6 Million.