Will Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 3,864,039 Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $29.19 changed hands at -$0.51 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.88 Billion. JMIA’s last price was a discount, traded about -139.43% off its 52-week high of $69.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.76, which suggests the last value was 83.69% up since then. When we look at Jumia Technologies AG’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.33 Million.

Analysts gave the Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended JMIA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Jumia Technologies AG’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Although JMIA has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $30.90 on Friday, May 28 added 5.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.28%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is -0.1% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.96 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.18 days.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Jumia Technologies AG share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -22.39% over the past 6 months, a 25.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Jumia Technologies AG will rise +22.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $33.4 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Jumia Technologies AG’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021 will be $43.47 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $33.19 Million and $41.27 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Jumia Technologies AG earnings to increase by 37.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.05% of Jumia Technologies AG shares while 27.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.82%. There are 222 institutions holding the Jumia Technologies AG stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.3% of the shares, roughly 9.17 Million JMIA shares worth $325.22 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.64% or 1.61 Million shares worth $57.21 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and Amplify Online Retail ETF. With 6724836 shares estimated at $297.98 Million under it, the former controlled 6.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Online Retail ETF held about 0.67% of the shares, roughly 659.39 Thousand shares worth around $23.38 Million.