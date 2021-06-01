Will ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 20,974,802 ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.94 changed hands at -$0.41 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.92 Billion. WISH’s last price was a discount, traded about -313.73% off its 52-week high of $32.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.64, which suggests the last value was 3.78% up since then. When we look at ContextLogic Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.16 Million.

Analysts gave the ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended WISH as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ContextLogic Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 134.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WISH’s forecast low is $12 with $24 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +202.27% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 51.13% for it to hit the projected low.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.8%. The 2021 estimates are for ContextLogic Inc. earnings to decrease by -447.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 76.6% per year.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.81% of ContextLogic Inc. shares while 96.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.11%. There are 141 institutions holding the ContextLogic Inc. stock share, with Galileo (PTC) Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 20.55% of the shares, roughly 103.77 Million WISH shares worth $1.64 Billion.

Formation8 GP, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.55% or 63.39 Million shares worth $1Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and Columbia Acorn Fund. With 3687788 shares estimated at $67.27 Million under it, the former controlled 0.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Acorn Fund held about 0.39% of the shares, roughly 1.97 Million shares worth around $31.17 Million.