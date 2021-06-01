VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 584,897 VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.59 changing hands around $0 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $497.38 Million. VTGN’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.78% off its 52-week high of $3.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.43, which suggests the last value was 83.4% up since then. When we look at VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.29 Million.

Analysts gave the VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended VTGN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Although VTGN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.10- on Tuesday, May 25 added 16.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.34%, with the 5-day performance at -0.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.14 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 179.92% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VTGN’s forecast low is $5 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +247.49% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 93.05% for it to hit the projected low.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.6%. The 2021 estimates are for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 44.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.23% of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 63.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.7%. There are 64 institutions holding the VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.53% of the shares, roughly 9.36 Million VTGN shares worth $18.16 Million.

VR Adviser, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.53% or 9.36 Million shares worth $18.16 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2608400 shares estimated at $5.53 Million under it, the former controlled 1.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.6% of the shares, roughly 2.3 Million shares worth around $4.46 Million.