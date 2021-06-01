Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 639,432 Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.16 changing hands around $0.01 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $44.24 Million. MYT’s current price is a discount, trading about -209.82% off its 52-week high of $6.692. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 91.2% up since then. When we look at Urban Tea, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 828.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 853.51 Million.

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) trade information

Instantly MYT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.30- on Friday, May 28 added 4.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.27%, with the 5-day performance at 0.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) is -0.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 59.89 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

Urban Tea, Inc. (MYT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18%. The 2021 estimates are for Urban Tea, Inc. earnings to decrease by -22.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.07% of Urban Tea, Inc. shares while 1.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.28%. There are 6 institutions holding the Urban Tea, Inc. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.57% of the shares, roughly 76.27 Thousand MYT shares worth $132.72 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.32% or 42.61 Thousand shares worth $74.14 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.