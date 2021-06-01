Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch UPST stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 5,253,135 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $148.22 changed hands at -$18.61 or -0.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.4 Billion. UPST’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.96% off its 52-week high of $171.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.61, which suggests the last value was 84.75% up since then. When we look at Upstart Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.47 Million.
Analysts gave the Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended UPST as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Upstart Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.25.
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) trade information
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $131.17, meaning bulls need a downside of -11.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UPST’s forecast low is $101 with $152 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +2.55% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -31.86% for it to hit the projected low.
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Upstart Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 169.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.13% of Upstart Holdings, Inc. shares while 55.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.89%. There are 162 institutions holding the Upstart Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Third Point, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 17.4% of the shares, roughly 13.38 Million UPST shares worth $1.72 Billion.
VK Services, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.82% or 5.25 Million shares worth $676.33 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund. With 2050000 shares estimated at $83.54 Million under it, the former controlled 2.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund held about 0.74% of the shares, roughly 571.48 Thousand shares worth around $35.54 Million.
