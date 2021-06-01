United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $35 per Share

In the latest trading session, 8,511,171 United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.26. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.37 changing hands around $0.44 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.18 Billion. X’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.65% off its 52-week high of $29.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.58, which suggests the last value was 75.05% up since then. When we look at United States Steel Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.62 Million.

Analysts gave the United States Steel Corporation (X) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended X as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. United States Steel Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.77.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) trade information

Instantly X is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.7%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $27.00 on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 1.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.59%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) is 0.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33.23 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.8, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.16% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, X’s forecast low is $14 with $35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +32.73% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -46.91% for it to hit the projected low.

United States Steel Corporation (X) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the United States Steel Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +80.32% over the past 6 months, a 254.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for United States Steel Corporation will rise +203.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 333.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 72.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.62 Billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that United States Steel Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $4.59 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.09 Billion and $2.22 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 121.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 106.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12%. The 2021 estimates are for United States Steel Corporation earnings to decrease by -61.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8% per year.

X Dividends

United States Steel Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 28 – August 02, 2021. The 0.15% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.15% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.97% per year.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.03% of United States Steel Corporation shares while 67.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.96%. There are 449 institutions holding the United States Steel Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.1% of the shares, roughly 35.33 Million X shares worth $924.46 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.45% or 22.78 Million shares worth $596.27 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 7087381 shares estimated at $185.48 Million under it, the former controlled 2.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 6.39 Million shares worth around $167.12 Million.