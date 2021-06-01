U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 974,428 U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.94 changing hands around -$0.32 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $740.44 Million. SLCA’s current price is a discount, trading about -54.73% off its 52-week high of $15.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.42, which suggests the last value was 75.65% up since then. When we look at U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 Million.

Analysts gave the U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SLCA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) trade information

Although SLCA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $12.60 on Thursday, May 27 added 20.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.42%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.86 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SLCA’s forecast low is $8 with $16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +60.97% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -19.52% for it to hit the projected low.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +113.75% over the past 6 months, a 50.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 28.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will drop -66.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $269.2 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $281.45 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $172.54 Million and $175.18 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 56%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 60.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -59.6%. The 2021 estimates are for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 58.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.85% of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. shares while 76.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.25%. There are 215 institutions holding the U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 15.29% of the shares, roughly 11.36 Million SLCA shares worth $79.77 Million.

Ariel Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.06% or 8.96 Million shares worth $62.91 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Ariel Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 5120584 shares estimated at $35.95 Million under it, the former controlled 6.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.68% of the shares, roughly 4.96 Million shares worth around $60.98 Million.