TRVG Stock: More Upside for trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)?

In the latest trading session, 634,076 trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.88 changing hands around -$0.08 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.4 Billion. TRVG’s current price is a discount, trading about -51.55% off its 52-week high of $5.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 67.78% up since then. When we look at trivago N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.65 Million.

Analysts gave the trivago N.V. (TRVG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended TRVG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. trivago N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) trade information

Although TRVG has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.11- on Friday, May 28 added 5.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.6%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) is 0.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.36 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.89 days.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $89.3 Million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that trivago N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $163.01 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.89 Million and $74.29 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 372.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 119.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43.9%. The 2021 estimates are for trivago N.V. earnings to increase by 92.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.34% per year.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.01% of trivago N.V. shares while 46.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.51%. There are 58 institutions holding the trivago N.V. stock share, with PAR Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 26.6% of the shares, roughly 17.22 Million TRVG shares worth $74.06 Million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.26% or 3.41 Million shares worth $14.65 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. With 3407932 shares estimated at $14.65 Million under it, the former controlled 5.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I held about 1.2% of the shares, roughly 779.62 Thousand shares worth around $1.96 Million.