TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 1,066,945 TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.21 changing hands around $0 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $475.76 Million. TXMD’s current price is a discount, trading about -127.27% off its 52-week high of $2.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1, which suggests the last value was 17.36% up since then. When we look at TherapeuticsMD, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.45 Million.

Analysts gave the TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended TXMD as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. TherapeuticsMD, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 329.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TXMD’s forecast low is $3 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +643.8% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 147.93% for it to hit the projected low.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TherapeuticsMD, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -9.7% over the past 6 months, a 44.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will rise +47.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 60.5% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.3%. The 2021 estimates are for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. earnings to increase by 6.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.6% per year.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.44% of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. shares while 45.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.07%. There are 215 institutions holding the TherapeuticsMD, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.02% of the shares, roughly 27.6 Million TXMD shares worth $36.98 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.66% or 18.31 Million shares worth $24.54 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 8302457 shares estimated at $11.13 Million under it, the former controlled 2.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 8.07 Million shares worth around $10.82 Million.