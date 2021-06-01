The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 2,967,633 The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $17.47 changed hands at -$0.38 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.59 Billion. REAL’s last price was a discount, traded about -72.98% off its 52-week high of $30.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.54, which suggests the last value was 33.94% up since then. When we look at The RealReal, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.51 Million.

Analysts gave the The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended REAL as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. The RealReal, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.49.

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

Although REAL has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $18.19 on Friday, May 28 added 3.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.11%, with the 5-day performance at 0.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) is -0.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.51 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, REAL’s forecast low is $20 with $35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +100.34% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.48% for it to hit the projected low.

The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The RealReal, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +22.17% over the past 6 months, a 3.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The RealReal, Inc. will drop -16.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -7.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 49.5% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for The RealReal, Inc. earnings to increase by 6.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.6% per year.

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.93% of The RealReal, Inc. shares while 105.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.31%. There are 260 institutions holding the The RealReal, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.22% of the shares, roughly 11.1 Million REAL shares worth $251.1 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.27% or 5.69 Million shares worth $128.8 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust. With 3270071 shares estimated at $74Million under it, the former controlled 3.6% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust held about 2.97% of the shares, roughly 2.7 Million shares worth around $61.1 Million.