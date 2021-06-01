Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 2,955,724 Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.87. With the company’s per share price at $0.52 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $69.32 Million. SYN’s last price was a discount, traded about -226.92% off its 52-week high of $1.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 50% up since then. When we look at Synthetic Biologics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.58 Million.

Analysts gave the Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SYN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Synthetic Biologics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) trade information

Instantly SYN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.55- on Monday, May 24 added 4.2% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.37%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 709.07 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 93.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 261.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SYN’s forecast low is $1.25 with $2.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +380.77% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 140.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 48.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Synthetic Biologics, Inc. earnings to increase by 32.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.78% of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. shares while 6.5% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.62%. There are 38 institutions holding the Synthetic Biologics, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.78% of the shares, roughly 2.35 Million SYN shares worth $1.6 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.53% or 2.01 Million shares worth $1.37 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. With 691893 shares estimated at $472.01 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 90.82 Thousand shares worth around $61.95 Thousand.