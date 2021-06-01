Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 645,330 Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.78 changing hands around -$0.18 or -0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $196.28 Million. SRGA’s current price is a discount, trading about -123.03% off its 52-week high of $3.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.46, which suggests the last value was 17.98% up since then. When we look at Surgalign Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 Million.
Analysts gave the Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SRGA as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Surgalign Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) trade information
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 164.61% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SRGA’s forecast low is $3 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +349.44% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 68.54% for it to hit the projected low.
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $24.85 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Surgalign Holdings, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $28.85 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $48.74 Million and $27.93 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -49%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.3%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.59%. The 2021 estimates are for Surgalign Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 26.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.74% of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. shares while 56.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.57%. There are 135 institutions holding the Surgalign Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Krensavage Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.83% of the shares, roughly 6.42 Million SRGA shares worth $14.07 Million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.46% or 4.92 Million shares worth $10.78 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2607381 shares estimated at $6.36 Million under it, the former controlled 2.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.11% of the shares, roughly 2.33 Million shares worth around $5.1 Million.