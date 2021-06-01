Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1,512,438 Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s per share price at $7.94 changed hands at -$5.52 or -0.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.83 Million. TYHT’s last price was a discount, traded about -144.33% off its 52-week high of $19.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.1, which suggests the last value was 73.55% up since then. When we look at Shineco, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 427.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 420.82 Million.

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) trade information

Although TYHT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -41.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $17.19 on Monday, May 24 added 53.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.6%, with the 5-day performance at -0.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) is -0.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 162.43 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.39 days.

Shineco, Inc. (TYHT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Shineco, Inc. earnings to decrease by -804.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.1% of Shineco, Inc. shares while 4.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.39%. There are 6 institutions holding the Shineco, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.66% of the shares, roughly 146.71 Thousand TYHT shares worth $600.06 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.42% or 16.96 Thousand shares worth $69.36 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. With 4633 shares estimated at $18.95 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 551 shares worth around $2.25 Thousand.