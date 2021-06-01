Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $8 per Share

In the last trading session, 6,501,020 Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s per share price at $3.35 changed hands at $0.19 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $580.51 Million. SESN’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.57% off its 52-week high of $3.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.662, which suggests the last value was 80.24% up since then. When we look at Sesen Bio, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.36 Million.

Analysts gave the Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SESN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sesen Bio, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) trade information

Instantly SESN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.41- on Friday, May 28 added 1.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.48%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) is 0.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.92 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, meaning bulls need an upside of 108.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SESN’s forecast low is $6 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +138.81% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 79.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sesen Bio, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +191.3% over the past 6 months, a -266.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sesen Bio, Inc. will rise +75%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 68.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.8% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Sesen Bio, Inc. earnings to increase by 83.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.03% of Sesen Bio, Inc. shares while 23.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.73%. There are 84 institutions holding the Sesen Bio, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.15% of the shares, roughly 7.2 Million SESN shares worth $18.71 Million.

TRV GP, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.36% or 4.09 Million shares worth $10.64 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3336005 shares estimated at $4.5 Million under it, the former controlled 1.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.3% of the shares, roughly 2.26 Million shares worth around $3.05 Million.