Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 13,413,864 Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.42. With the company’s per share price at $2.06 changed hands at -$0.01 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $881.83 Million. SENS’s last price was a discount, traded about -169.9% off its 52-week high of $5.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 83.01% up since then. When we look at Senseonics Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.97 Million.

Analysts gave the Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SENS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Senseonics Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) trade information

Although SENS has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.17- on Friday, May 28 added 5.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.36%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) is -0.1% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 72.56 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SENS’s forecast low is $0.8 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +94.17% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -61.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. earnings to decrease by -25.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 32.1% per year.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.4% of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. shares while 16.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18%. There are 159 institutions holding the Senseonics Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.68% of the shares, roughly 11.45 Million SENS shares worth $30.24 Million.

Delphi Management Partners VIII, L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.3% or 9.85 Million shares worth $25.99 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF. With 4538512 shares estimated at $3.96 Million under it, the former controlled 1.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF held about 0.68% of the shares, roughly 2.93 Million shares worth around $7.74 Million.