SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 5,268,116 SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.63 changing hands around -$1.19 or -0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $58.04 Million. LEDS’s current price is a discount, trading about -44.66% off its 52-week high of $18.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.43, which suggests the last value was 80.76% up since then. When we look at SemiLEDs Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.7 Million.

Analysts gave the SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended LEDS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. SemiLEDs Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) trade information

Although LEDS has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $18.27 on Friday, May 28 added 32.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.45%, with the 5-day performance at 0.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) is 2.4% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 57.95 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30, meaning bulls need an upside of 137.53% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LEDS’s forecast low is $30 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +137.53% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 137.53% for it to hit the projected low.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 50.4%. The 2021 estimates are for SemiLEDs Corporation earnings to increase by 86.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 50% per year.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.41% of SemiLEDs Corporation shares while 5.7% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.57%. There are 4 institutions holding the SemiLEDs Corporation stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.25% of the shares, roughly 212.9 Thousand LEDS shares worth $762.17 Thousand.

Cambridge Trust Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.3% or 12.26 Thousand shares worth $43.89 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.