ROOT Stock Forecast 2021: Root, Inc. Remains Hot with 37.4% Upside

In the latest trading session, 2,141,765 Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.73 changing hands around -$0.39 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.26 Billion. ROOT’s current price is a discount, trading about -237.69% off its 52-week high of $29.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.19, which suggests the last value was 6.19% up since then. When we look at Root, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.56 Million.

Analysts gave the Root, Inc. (ROOT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended ROOT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Root, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.46.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) trade information

Although ROOT has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $10.33 on Friday, May 28 added 15.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.45%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) is -0.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.64 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 89% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ROOT’s forecast low is $8.5 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +243.64% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -2.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Root, Inc. (ROOT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Root, Inc. earnings to decrease by -27.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 36.5% per year.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.54% of Root, Inc. shares while 58.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.15%. There are 96 institutions holding the Root, Inc. stock share, with Silver Lake Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.71% of the shares, roughly 9.26 Million ROOT shares worth $145.46 Million.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.71% or 9.26 Million shares worth $145.46 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Wells Fargo Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1282058 shares estimated at $17.29 Million under it, the former controlled 1.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.88% of the shares, roughly 764.48 Thousand shares worth around $12.01 Million.