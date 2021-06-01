Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW): The most interesting shares today

In the latest trading session, 640,132 Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.02 changing hands around $0.09 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $180.18 Million. NEW’s current price is a discount, trading about -513.37% off its 52-week high of $12.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.71, which suggests the last value was 15.35% up since then. When we look at Puxin Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 623.81 Million.

Analysts gave the Puxin Limited (NEW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NEW as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Puxin Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) trade information

Instantly NEW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.30- on Thursday, May 27 added 11.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.65%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) is -0.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 479.12 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.77 days.

Puxin Limited (NEW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Puxin Limited earnings to increase by 93.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of Puxin Limited shares while 9.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.62%. There are 40 institutions holding the Puxin Limited stock share, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.77% of the shares, roughly 2.42 Million NEW shares worth $14.06 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.51% or 1.32 Million shares worth $7.66 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account. With 38360 shares estimated at $153.44 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 30Thousand shares worth around $174.6 Thousand.