PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $64 per Share

In the latest trading session, 971,070 PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30.29 changing hands around $0.72 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.5 Billion. PUBM’s current price is a discount, trading about -154.08% off its 52-week high of $76.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.42, which suggests the last value was 25.98% up since then. When we look at PubMatic, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 935.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 674.62 Million.

Analysts gave the PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended PUBM as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. PubMatic, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.31% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PUBM’s forecast low is $40 with $64 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +111.29% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 32.06% for it to hit the projected low.

PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for PubMatic, Inc. earnings to decrease by -30.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of PubMatic, Inc. shares while 88.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.46%. There are 70 institutions holding the PubMatic, Inc. stock share, with Driehaus Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.2% of the shares, roughly 813.27 Thousand PUBM shares worth $22.74 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.64% or 700.59 Thousand shares worth $19.59 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Software ETF. With 517327 shares estimated at $33.53 Million under it, the former controlled 7.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Software ETF held about 3.91% of the shares, roughly 284.15 Thousand shares worth around $14.01 Million.