OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 22,135,837 OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.21 changed hands at $0.31 or 0.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $948.66 Million. OGI’s last price was a discount, traded about -100.94% off its 52-week high of $6.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 68.54% up since then. When we look at OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.21 Million.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

Instantly OGI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.24- on Friday, May 28 added 0.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.41%, with the 5-day performance at 0.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) is 0.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.76 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.14, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OGI’s forecast low is $1.99 with $4.9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +52.65% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -38.01% for it to hit the projected low.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.66% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares while 16.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.53%. There are 162 institutions holding the OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.58% of the shares, roughly 16.64 Million OGI shares worth $57.76 Million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.35% or 4.03 Million shares worth $13.99 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 16644239 shares estimated at $57.76 Million under it, the former controlled 5.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 1.35% of the shares, roughly 4.03 Million shares worth around $13.99 Million.