Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1,844,262 Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s per share price at $3.55 changed hands at $0.16 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $185.38 Million. OEG’s last price was a discount, traded about -215.49% off its 52-week high of $11.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.451, which suggests the last value was 87.3% up since then. When we look at Orbital Energy Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 Million.

Analysts gave the Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended OEG as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Orbital Energy Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) trade information

Instantly OEG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.73- on Friday, May 28 added 4.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.62%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) is -0.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.21 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11, meaning bulls need an upside of 209.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OEG’s forecast low is $8 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +322.54% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 125.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Orbital Energy Group, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +138.26% over the past 6 months, a -7.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will rise +51.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 52.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 201.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.03 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Orbital Energy Group, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $39.55 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $7.78 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 157.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Orbital Energy Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -113.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.19% of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. shares while 18.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.9%. There are 57 institutions holding the Orbital Energy Group, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.13% of the shares, roughly 1.63 Million OEG shares worth $9.97 Million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.83% or 1.48 Million shares worth $9Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1475380 shares estimated at $9Million under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.33% of the shares, roughly 694.84 Thousand shares worth around $1.52 Million.