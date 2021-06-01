Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 7,498,496 Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $15.66 changed hands at -$0.21 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.05 Billion. OPEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -150.58% off its 52-week high of $39.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.55, which suggests the last value was 32.63% up since then. When we look at Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.11 Million.

Analysts gave the Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended OPEN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.35.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Although OPEN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $16.36 on Friday, May 28 added 4.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.31%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) is -0.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.02 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 103.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OPEN’s forecast low is $17 with $42 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +168.2% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Opendoor Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -318.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.29% of Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares while 57.8% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.23%. There are 188 institutions holding the Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.74% of the shares, roughly 73.62 Million OPEN shares worth $1.56 Billion.

VK Services, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.98% or 46.12 Million shares worth $977.3 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. With 6534196 shares estimated at $132.45 Million under it, the former controlled 1.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Fintech Innovation ETF held about 1.05% of the shares, roughly 6.09 Million shares worth around $123.52 Million.