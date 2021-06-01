Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $22.25 per Share

In the latest trading session, 3,115,408 Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.3. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.8 changing hands around $0.78 or 0.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.66 Million. NUWE’s current price is a discount, trading about -681.25% off its 52-week high of $37.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.42, which suggests the last value was 28.75% up since then. When we look at Nuwellis, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 48.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 486.87 Million.

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) trade information

Instantly NUWE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 19.4%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.39- on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 6.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.28%, with the 5-day performance at 0.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 70.27 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 256.88% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NUWE’s forecast low is $12 with $22.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +363.54% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 150% for it to hit the projected low.

Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Nuwellis, Inc. earnings to increase by 96.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.24% of Nuwellis, Inc. shares while 13.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.9%. There are 12 institutions holding the Nuwellis, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.38% of the shares, roughly 24.56 Thousand NUWE shares worth $171.16 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 14.66 Thousand shares worth $102.17 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 24166 shares estimated at $168.44 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 13.56 Thousand shares worth around $101.71 Thousand.