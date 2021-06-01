Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch NTP stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 1,438,565 Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s per share price at $27.18 changed hands at $1.06 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.07 Billion. NTP’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.63% off its 52-week high of $27.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.58, which suggests the last value was 83.15% up since then. When we look at Nam Tai Property Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 498.34 Million.

Analysts gave the Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NTP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Nam Tai Property Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) trade information

Instantly NTP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $27.35 on Friday, May 28 added 0.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.65%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) is 1.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 702.02 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13, meaning bulls need a downside of -52.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NTP’s forecast low is $13 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a –52.17% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -52.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Nam Tai Property Inc. earnings to increase by 216.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.5% per year.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.81% of Nam Tai Property Inc. shares while 19.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.74%. There are 38 institutions holding the Nam Tai Property Inc. stock share, with IAT Reinsurance Co Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.73% of the shares, roughly 5.77 Million NTP shares worth $71.2 Million.

Iszo Capital LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.48% or 5.29 Million shares worth $65.17 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity Fund. With 49608 shares estimated at $611.67 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 3.47 Thousand shares worth around $44.89 Thousand.