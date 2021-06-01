Let’s Jump into the TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 867,968 TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.07 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $101.8 Million. GLG’s current price is a discount, trading about -275.7% off its 52-week high of $4.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.94, which suggests the last value was 12.15% up since then. When we look at TD Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 869.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 938Million.

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

Instantly GLG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.10- on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 3.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.33%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) is -0.2% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 224.03 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60, meaning bulls need an upside of 5507.48% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GLG’s forecast low is $60 with $60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +5507.48% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 5507.48% for it to hit the projected low.

TD Holdings, Inc. (GLG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.3%. The 2021 estimates are for TD Holdings, Inc. earnings to decrease by -76.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.63% of TD Holdings, Inc. shares while 0.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.68%. There are 10 institutions holding the TD Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.19% of the shares, roughly 153.17 Thousand GLG shares worth $303.27 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 95.63 Thousand shares worth $189.34 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 67854 shares estimated at $134.35 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 38.57 Thousand shares worth around $76.36 Thousand.