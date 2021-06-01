Let’s Jump into the Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 861,664 Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.58. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.52 changing hands around $0.03 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $711.27 Million. TGB’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.95% off its 52-week high of $2.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 83.73% up since then. When we look at Taseko Mines Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.99 Million.

Analysts gave the Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended TGB as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Taseko Mines Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) trade information

Instantly TGB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.56- on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 0.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.93%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) is 0.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.22 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.48, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.59% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TGB’s forecast low is $2.05 with $2.77 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +9.92% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -18.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Taseko Mines Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +180.28% over the past 6 months, a 287.5% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 28.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Taseko Mines Limited will drop -83.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $57.77 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Taseko Mines Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021 will be $76.03 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $82.16 Million and $78.71 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -29.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Taseko Mines Limited earnings to increase by 57.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.82% of Taseko Mines Limited shares while 20.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.2%. There are 87 institutions holding the Taseko Mines Limited stock share, with Benefit Street Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.13% of the shares, roughly 11.69 Million TGB shares worth $20.11 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.19% or 9.03 Million shares worth $15.53 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. With 2928266 shares estimated at $5.04 Million under it, the former controlled 1.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.51% of the shares, roughly 1.43 Million shares worth around $1.7 Million.