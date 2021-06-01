Let’s Jump into the PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1,726,933 PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s per share price at $1.14 changed hands at $0.06 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $91.92 Million. PTE’s last price was a discount, traded about -108.77% off its 52-week high of $2.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 51.75% up since then. When we look at PolarityTE, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.76 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.47 Million.

Analysts gave the PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PTE as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. PolarityTE, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 141.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PTE’s forecast low is $2.5 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +163.16% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 119.3% for it to hit the projected low.

PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PolarityTE, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +75.87% over the past 6 months, a 50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PolarityTE, Inc. will rise +66.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.8% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.1%. The 2021 estimates are for PolarityTE, Inc. earnings to increase by 70.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.52% of PolarityTE, Inc. shares while 16.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.31%. There are 66 institutions holding the PolarityTE, Inc. stock share, with Advisor Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.79% of the shares, roughly 2.25 Million PTE shares worth $2.5 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.49% or 2.01 Million shares worth $2.23 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 600972 shares estimated at $408.66 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 306.87 Thousand shares worth around $208.67 Thousand.