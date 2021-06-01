Let’s Jump into the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 1,733,070 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.28 changing hands around $0.19 or 0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $178.32 Million. PEI’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.51% off its 52-week high of $2.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 84.21% up since then. When we look at Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 885.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.2 Million.

Analysts gave the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PEI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) trade information

Instantly PEI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.39- on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 2.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.33%, with the 5-day performance at 0.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) is 0.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.36 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1, meaning bulls need a downside of -56.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PEI’s forecast low is $1 with $1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -56.14% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -56.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $68Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021 will be $66.62 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $81.37 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14%. The 2021 estimates are for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust earnings to decrease by -615%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1% per year.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.08% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares while 10.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.25%. There are 89 institutions holding the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.15% of the shares, roughly 2.5 Million PEI shares worth $4.8 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Lido Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.14% or 904.4 Thousand shares worth $1.74 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. With 1317820 shares estimated at $1.32 Million under it, the former controlled 1.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF held about 1.51% of the shares, roughly 1.2 Million shares worth around $2.39 Million.