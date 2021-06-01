Let’s Jump into the Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 13,836,160 Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.64 changed hands at -$0.19 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.12 Billion. CLOV’s last price was a discount, traded about -128.4% off its 52-week high of $17.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.31, which suggests the last value was 17.41% up since then. When we look at Clover Health Investments, Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.88 Million.

Analysts gave the Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CLOV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Clover Health Investments, Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

Although CLOV has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.20- on Friday, May 28 added 6.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.54%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) is -0.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40.46 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CLOV’s forecast low is $9 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +30.89% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Clover Health Investments, Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 32% per year.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.4% of Clover Health Investments, Corp. shares while 106.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 140.59%. There are 153 institutions holding the Clover Health Investments, Corp. stock share, with Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 64.97% of the shares, roughly 96.33 Million CLOV shares worth $728.26 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.66% or 26.19 Million shares worth $197.96 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund. With 547363 shares estimated at $4.14 Million under it, the former controlled 0.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund held about 0.2% of the shares, roughly 299.8 Thousand shares worth around $4.18 Million.