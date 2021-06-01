Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

Analysts gave the Koss Corporation (KOSS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended KOSS as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Koss Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) trade information

Instantly KOSS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.1%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $28.87 on Friday, May 28 added 20.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.71%, with the 5-day performance at 0.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) is 0.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 475.69 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 130.68 days.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Koss Corporation earnings to decrease by -252.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 69.93% of Koss Corporation shares while 7.5% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.96%. There are 28 institutions holding the Koss Corporation stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.77% of the shares, roughly 150.4 Thousand KOSS shares worth $3.38 Million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.41% or 120.25 Thousand shares worth $2.7 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series. With 120251 shares estimated at $2.7 Million under it, the former controlled 1.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series held about 1.35% of the shares, roughly 115.14 Thousand shares worth around $7.37 Million.