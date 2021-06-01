IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) Stock Could Reward Investors With a 941.67% Gain

In the latest trading session, 2,502,254 IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.24. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.48 changing hands around $0 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $46.55 Million. ITP’s current price is a discount, trading about -202.08% off its 52-week high of $1.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was 18.75% up since then. When we look at IT Tech Packaging, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.84 Million.

Analysts gave the IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ITP as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. IT Tech Packaging, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) trade information

Although ITP has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.59- on Wednesday, May 26 added 20.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.15%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) is -0.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.36 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, meaning bulls need an upside of 941.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ITP’s forecast low is $5 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +941.67% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 941.67% for it to hit the projected low.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.8%. The 2021 estimates are for IT Tech Packaging, Inc. earnings to decrease by -307.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.47% of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. shares while 2.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.62%. There are 14 institutions holding the IT Tech Packaging, Inc. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.55% of the shares, roughly 543.29 Thousand ITP shares worth $358.79 Thousand.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.46% or 451.67 Thousand shares worth $298.28 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.