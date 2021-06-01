Is Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 1,032,490 Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.25 changing hands around $0.68 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.33 Billion. YALA’s current price is a discount, trading about -154.46% off its 52-week high of $41.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.26, which suggests the last value was 61.48% up since then. When we look at Yalla Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.32 Million.

Analysts gave the Yalla Group Limited (YALA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended YALA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Yalla Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.17.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) trade information

Instantly YALA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $16.97 on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 4.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.13%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) is -0.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.62 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.88% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, YALA’s forecast low is $16 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +84.62% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -1.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Yalla Group Limited earnings to decrease by -113%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 55% per year.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Yalla Group Limited shares while 11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11%. There are 37 institutions holding the Yalla Group Limited stock share, with Tiger Global Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.29% of the shares, roughly 350Thousand YALA shares worth $5.02 Million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.18% or 219.3 Thousand shares worth $3.14 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and Federated Hermes Intenational Equity Fd. With 161618 shares estimated at $3.51 Million under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Intenational Equity Fd held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 62.36 Thousand shares worth around $1.56 Million.