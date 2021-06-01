Is Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 3,316,330 Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.62 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $353.22 Million. WRN’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.02% off its 52-week high of $2.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the last value was 71.37% up since then. When we look at Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 898.11 Million.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) trade information

Although WRN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.83- on Friday, May 28 added 7.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.13%, with the 5-day performance at 0.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) is 0.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 420Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WRN’s forecast low is $2.48 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +14.5% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -5.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Western Copper and Gold Corporation earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.61% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares while 13.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.17%. There are 36 institutions holding the Western Copper and Gold Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.24% of the shares, roughly 7.11 Million WRN shares worth $8.96 Million.

Claret Asset Management Corp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.72% or 3.7 Million shares worth $4.66 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund. With 7114600 shares estimated at $8.96 Million under it, the former controlled 5.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund held about 1.79% of the shares, roughly 2.43 Million shares worth around $2.82 Million.