Is Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 5,322,800 Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.98 changing hands around $0.15 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $80.13 Million. BBIG’s current price is a discount, trading about -215.44% off its 52-week high of $9.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.11, which suggests the last value was 62.75% up since then. When we look at Vinco Ventures, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.65 Million.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

Instantly BBIG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.49- on Tuesday, May 25 added 14.9% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.17%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) is 0.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.99 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.43 days.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43%. The 2021 estimates are for Vinco Ventures, Inc. earnings to increase by 74.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.55% of Vinco Ventures, Inc. shares while 1.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.94%. There are 13 institutions holding the Vinco Ventures, Inc. stock share, with Rovida Advisors Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.2% of the shares, roughly 329.97 Thousand BBIG shares worth $452.06 Thousand.

Novare Capital Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.34% or 93.41 Thousand shares worth $127.97 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 64229 shares estimated at $186.26 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 20.4 Thousand shares worth around $27.95 Thousand.