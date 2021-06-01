Is Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 3,958,694 Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.8. With the company’s per share price at $6.45 changed hands at -$0.1 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $398.99 Million. SYRS’s last price was a discount, traded about -142.64% off its 52-week high of $15.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.75, which suggests the last value was 26.36% up since then. When we look at Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.2 Million.

Analysts gave the Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SYRS as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.37.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 156.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SYRS’s forecast low is $13 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +210.08% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 101.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -18.56% over the past 6 months, a 18.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will rise +2.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.8% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 2.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.89% of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 96.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.42%. There are 147 institutions holding the Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.57% of the shares, roughly 9.02 Million SYRS shares worth $67.43 Million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.47% or 7.71 Million shares worth $57.68 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 4129161 shares estimated at $24.94 Million under it, the former controlled 6.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 4.01% of the shares, roughly 2.48 Million shares worth around $18.56 Million.