Is Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 633,934 Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $84.97 changing hands around -$0.46 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.67 Billion. OSTK’s current price is a discount, trading about -51.23% off its 52-week high of $128.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.84, which suggests the last value was 77.83% up since then. When we look at Overstock.com, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 Million.

Analysts gave the Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended OSTK as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Overstock.com, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.61.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) trade information

Although OSTK has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $92.47 on Friday, May 28 added 8.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.76%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.55 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $120, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.23% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, OSTK’s forecast low is $105 with $140 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +64.76% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 23.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Overstock.com, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +24.84% over the past 6 months, a 116.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.2%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Overstock.com, Inc. will drop -32.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $765.34 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Overstock.com, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $714.02 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $597.6 Million and $579.89 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 65.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Overstock.com, Inc. earnings to increase by 135.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 39.4% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.93% of Overstock.com, Inc. shares while 65.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.39%. There are 301 institutions holding the Overstock.com, Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.07% of the shares, roughly 4.31 Million OSTK shares worth $206.9 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.46% or 3.55 Million shares worth $170.24 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1473980 shares estimated at $70.71 Million under it, the former controlled 3.1% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.41% of the shares, roughly 1.15 Million shares worth around $54.99 Million.