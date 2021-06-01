Is Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2,073,170 Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s per share price at $17.83 changed hands at -$0.08 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.29 Billion. ORGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.51% off its 52-week high of $24.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.23, which suggests the last value was 81.88% up since then. When we look at Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 885.78 Million.

Analysts gave the Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ORGO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) trade information

Although ORGO has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $19.75 on Thursday, May 27 added 9.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.37%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.5 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ORGO’s forecast low is $24 with $28 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +57.04% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 34.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Organogenesis Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +248.24% over the past 6 months, a 106.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will rise +240%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -68.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $107.3 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $110.5 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $68.96 Million and $71.96 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 55.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 53.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 199.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 136.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 44.46% per year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.32% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares while 19.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.51%. There are 144 institutions holding the Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stock share, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.34% of the shares, roughly 3Million ORGO shares worth $54.58 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.79% or 2.29 Million shares worth $41.73 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd. With 1846153 shares estimated at $19.31 Million under it, the former controlled 1.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 814.27 Thousand shares worth around $14.84 Million.