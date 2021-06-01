Is Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 822,918 Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $87.77 changing hands around -$2.7 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.47 Billion. LMND’s current price is a discount, trading about -114.54% off its 52-week high of $188.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $44.11, which suggests the last value was 49.74% up since then. When we look at Lemonade, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.75 Million.

Analysts gave the Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended LMND as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Lemonade, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.85.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) trade information

Although LMND has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $92.75 on Friday, May 28 added 5.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.29%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) is -0.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.73 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.29, meaning bulls need a downside of -8.52% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LMND’s forecast low is $27 with $130 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +48.11% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -69.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lemonade, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +32.62% over the past 6 months, a 4.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lemonade, Inc. will rise +52%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -52.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.81 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Lemonade, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $32.27 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $29.9 Million and $17.8 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 81.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Lemonade, Inc. earnings to decrease by -47%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.9% per year.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.68% of Lemonade, Inc. shares while 35.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.31%. There are 313 institutions holding the Lemonade, Inc. stock share, with Softbank Group Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 19.55% of the shares, roughly 11.98 Million LMND shares worth $1.47 Billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.36% or 3.28 Million shares worth $402.08 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1342255 shares estimated at $168.84 Million under it, the former controlled 2.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.65% of the shares, roughly 395.54 Thousand shares worth around $48.45 Million.