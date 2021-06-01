Is LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 2,859,153 LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.8 changed hands at -$0.19 or -0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $89.6 Million. LAIX’s last price was a discount, traded about -547.22% off its 52-week high of $11.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.36, which suggests the last value was 24.44% up since then. When we look at LAIX Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 Million.

Analysts gave the LAIX Inc. (LAIX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended LAIX as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. LAIX Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.61.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) trade information

Although LAIX has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.25- on Thursday, May 27 added 20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.18%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) is -0.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.61 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 35.2 days.

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LAIX Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -4.26% over the past 6 months, a -20.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LAIX Inc. will drop -10.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -32.5% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for LAIX Inc. earnings to increase by 31.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of LAIX Inc. shares while 28.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.08%. There are 10 institutions holding the LAIX Inc. stock share, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.3% of the shares, roughly 3.7 Million LAIX shares worth $9.33 Million.

IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.53% or 3.17 Million shares worth $4.82 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.