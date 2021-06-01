Is eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 2,666,801 eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.38 changing hands around -$0.69 or -0.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $245.44 Million. EMAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -60.36% off its 52-week high of $5.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 84.32% up since then. When we look at eMagin Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.89 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 Million.

Analysts gave the eMagin Corporation (EMAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended EMAN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. eMagin Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN) trade information

Although EMAN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -16.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.07- on Friday, May 28 added 15.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.08%, with the 5-day performance at 0.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN) is 0.3% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.93 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.93% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EMAN’s forecast low is $5 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +47.93% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 47.93% for it to hit the projected low.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the eMagin Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +260.18% over the past 6 months, a 10.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 36%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for eMagin Corporation will rise +40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.1%. The 2021 estimates are for eMagin Corporation earnings to decrease by -112.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.15% of eMagin Corporation shares while 22.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.41%. There are 47 institutions holding the eMagin Corporation stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.9% of the shares, roughly 2.81 Million EMAN shares worth $4.63 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.82% or 2.75 Million shares worth $4.54 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1904150 shares estimated at $3.14 Million under it, the former controlled 2.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.02% of the shares, roughly 734.91 Thousand shares worth around $1.21 Million.